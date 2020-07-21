Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams is advocating for a remote start to the new school year at today's school board meeting.
Williams originally proposed a hybrid plan, but now says 100% distance learning, with very limited or no exceptions, is the right way to begin, followed by a phasing in of the in-classroom hybrid model.
He says the staged model has many benefits, including:
- Enhances capacity of the division to consistently implement crucial public health precautions, including consistent physical distancing and use of face coverings
- Supports effective testing and contact tracing, and reduces anxiety due to whether symptomatic individuals are positive
- Provides more consistent, higher-quality learning experiences for students
- Increases the likelihood that LCPS can meet staffing needs
Loudoun recently surveyed students on the option of distance learning or a hybrid model in which they would attend in-person classes two days a week with distance learning on other days, and teachers and teacher assistants were also asked to specify their preferences. The school system planned to develop schedules based on the surveys, with students who didn't respond being place in the in-class hybrid model.
(2) comments
Teachers wants ahead of students needs is the new mantra in education.
What a johnson
