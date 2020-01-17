Loudoun County is investigating the illegal slaughter of a and dismemberment of a cow in the area of Howsers Branch Road in Aldie.
The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m., Dec. 21 and 6 a.m., Dec. 22, but was reported publicly by the Loudoun Sheriff's Office on Friday.
The female cow was discovered slaughtered in the owner’s pasture and was identified by an ear tag.
Loudoun County Animal Control Officers arrived on the scene to find the cow missing its right front leg, both back legs from the hip joints, and a strip of back muscle.
Officers also discovered an opening on the cow’s right shoulder, consistent with injury from a crossbow-type firearm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Evidence was collected from the scene and is being processed.
Loudoun County Animal Services, with assistance from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating this incident, which could lead to charges of animal cruelty, trespassing and larceny.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call 703-777-0406. Callers may remain anonymous.
(1) comment
How cruel. What kind of a person does this to an animal?
