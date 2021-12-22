A Loudoun County sheriff's deputy has been charged with soliciting a minor online while at his job at the county jail.
State police arrested Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon on Dec. 17 after an investigation by the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was charged with 2 felony counts of using a communications system to solicit a minor, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The investigation was initiated Dec. 17 when the NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force was contacted by the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force coordinated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A detective assigned to the task force and working in an undercover capacity came in contact with Amos online, Geller said.
Further investigation by Virginia State Police led to Amos being located and later taken into custody without incident.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is assisting the NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force investigation, due to the fact that Amos identified himself in his online communications as a sheriff's office employee. The sheriff's office said he had worked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since 2013. He is now on administrative leave.
