A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a woman who was armed with a knife in the Potomac Falls area of the county early Friday morning.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies responded to an apartment in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square for a reported domestic-related incident. When deputies arrived on the scene, one female was inside the apartment with stab wounds.
A second adult female who was armed with a knife exited the apartment and refused to drop the knife, according to the news release. She then lunged at the deputies and was shot. She was immediately rendered aid and was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
The female stabbing victim was also taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her wounds. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
The Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
The incident occurred off Algonkian Parkway near Potomac Falls High School and Algonkian Regional Park. However, the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community and the scene is contained.
This has been a breaking news alert. Stay with InsideNoVa for more details.
(11) comments
Well done officers! Thank goodness no one else was injured.
head shot ask questions later
Police have to stop a threat immediately when they are coming towards you with a deadly weapon. Trying to wound someone doesn't stop the threat. Why don't you tell them to aim to wound when someone is coming at you with a deadly weapon? I wouldn't expect much intelligence from someone named Bonita.
So yet again, law enforcement cannot seem trained well enough to shoot to wound or incapacitate - it has to be shoot to kill. Why is this, exactly? Maybe these officers need to spend more time at the shooting range & less time on the streets.
Bonita, I think you may have an implicit or unconscious bias against law enforcement. You might want to get some counseling or find a state sponsored class you can take to free your mind.
There are very logical reasons why they do not shoot to wound. Doing some research might help you understand the reasoning for it.
You are clueless. You somehow think that a police officer being attacked can somehow instantaneously aim an inch or two to the right or left or up or down to incapacitate a crazed attacker, but not kill the attacker? You are living in a fantasy world. And who would you rather have attack you, a crazy wounded person, or a dead person?
Also, we need to confiscate all knives.
By that last sentence I have to assume it's sarcastic and you really mean, "Legalize bombs." Clearly there's no difference in the killing potential of any sort of armament, and therefore we should have zero reason to criminalize the production and use of explosives. Liberty or death, am I right?
I'm not even anti 2A but your little snarky tag is so intellectually dishonest that it needs to be called out. Make a real argument. Don't cower behind a memeified talking point. That's what parrots and useful idiots do.
I am curious, did you support Lt. Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd shooting unarmed Ashli Babbitt at the Capitol Building last year? He shot her right smack dab in the throat killing her even though the unarmed 120 lb woman posed no threat to him or anyone else.
I do. She was the tip of the spear. The front of a wave of radical rightists who were chanting about hanging the VP and erected gallows. The officers/secret service were hearing the calls of the officers being attacked and knew the dangers of those men and women gaining access to our politicians.
I also support this police officer for shooting the armed woman who lunges at them after attacking another person. (Unless further evidence is presented that shows this was somehow unjustified )
You're actually just pointing out your own inconsistency in support for law enforcement. If they shoot someone you like them you're against them. If it was BLM storming the Capitol and cheering for the death of Pence/Trump I'm sure you'd be singing a different tune about one of them being shot down mere yards from the politicians.
Wow Bonita Cubow you really don't understand the danger these officers face daily. Maybe you should spend some time actually doing research on police protocols and deadly encounters. I praise these officers for a job well done.
