The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat received this week at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.
The threat was received on Monday, but not reported until Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
"Although there was no specific threat to this location, as a precaution the immediate area was cleared, and K9 Units searched the area," the sheriff's office said.
Nothing suspicious was located at the club in the 20300 block Lowes Island Boulevard.
