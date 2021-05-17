The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight burglaries in western Loudoun and working to determine if the cases are related to a similar incident in Leesburg.
The Purcellville Police Department responded to the 600 block of E. Main Street shortly after 4 a.m. Monday for a burglary at the Purcellville Pharmacy. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Virginia State Police also responded to the area. As an investigation was conducted at the scene, it was also discovered a second business in the area, the Purcellville Cleaners, was forcibly entered, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Around 5 a.m., an employee of the Hamilton C Store, located in the 38900 block of E. Colonial Highway in Hamilton, reported hearing the stores alarm activate. He discovered the store had been forcibly entered and a cash register was taken. The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
In all three cases the stores glass doors were damaged to gain entry. In some of the cases cash was taken.
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are working with the Leesburg Police Department to determine if a similar burglary in the Town of Leesburg is connected to the burglaries in Purcellville and Hamilton.
If you have any information regarding these cases, you are asked to contact Detective J. Carpenter at 703-777-1021
