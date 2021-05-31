A Loudoun County teacher has been placed on administrative leave after saying he won’t address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.
Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron Tanner Cross told the county’s school board that the use of preferred gender pronouns for transgender students was against his religion during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
“I’m a teacher, but I serve God first,” Cross said. “I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God.”
The school system confirmed to WTOP Sunday that Cross had been placed on leave.
“Mr. Cross is on paid administrative leave. Because of state and federal law regarding personnel files, this is the only comment that I can make at this time,” said Wayde B. Byard, a spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools.
Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, said it sent a letter to Loudoun County Public Schools on Friday on behalf of Cross.
“Public schools have no business compelling teachers to express ideological beliefs that they don’t hold,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. “This isn’t just about a pronoun; LCPS wants to compel teachers to endorse and advance an ideology. LCPS favors certain beliefs, and it wants to force Tanner to cry uncle and endorse them as well. It’s neither legal nor constitutional, and neither was the school’s move to place Tanner on leave.”
The school system responded to the letter with an email Friday that said it would not reinstate Cross, according to ADF.
During his comments to the board, Cross was criticizing the school system’s new draft policy, “Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students.”
According to draft policy 8040, “LCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence.”
(5) comments
I love when people use religion as an excuse to be a jerk.
My god is stronger than your god because I believe it to be true. And there is nothing you can do to prove otherwise.
Stupid battles on an ethereal plane (with rules made up by men) is not an excuse to demean and belittle ACTUAL people.
Other countries are laughing at us. The end of the US is about one generation away. While we continue to celebrate and embrace weakness, China, Russia, etc lick their lips in wait.
I love how you picked Russia and China as examples. Yes, they are bastions of human rights!
And man, those leader... so strong. Like Xi Jinping got all butthurt at how he was compared to Winnie the Pooh and then made it illegal in China for a Disney character to appear ANYWHERE. And don't even mention Tiananmen Square. God forbid a citizenry know what happened in their country without going through a "re-education" camp.
And Russia deflects most of their problems to LGBTQ issues as a distraction from such topics as retirement age, sanctions, poverty, global standing, and exploitation of women.
The end of the Republican party is one generation away because they can't seem to adapt with changing norms.
Transgender children in elementary school have been molded by society and parents to be that way. They haven't even hit puberty and still think boys and girls have cooties,Good for that teacher.
That's a pretty stupid hill to die on. Especially as an employee of the state to completely dismiss an individuals right to self-determination.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.