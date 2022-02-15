A teacher assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after an investigation into a report he struck a child inside a classroom last week.
A school resource officer at Belmont Ridge Middle School was notified of the incident by school personnel the morning of Feb. 8, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The case was investigated by the special victims unit.
The teacher assistant, Joshua F. Simons, 34, of Charles Town, W.Va., turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested after he was found to be a person responsible for the victim’s care and "created or inflicted, threatened to create or inflict, or allowed to be created or inflicted upon the child a physical or mental injury by other than accidental means," the sheriff's office said. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The child received minor injuries during the incident. Further information regarding the child is not being released to protect their identity.
Simons was released by a Loudoun County magistrate on a personal recognizance bond.
Loudoun County Public Schools underwent an independent review after several high-profile criminal cases involving students and staff over the past year. The report has not been released to the public.
The school division gained national attention last year following the arrest of a 14-year-old Loudoun County high school student charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a schoolmate in a bathroom. That case has sparked outrage among parents after the teen was moved to a new school and charged in a second sexual assault case -- while wearing an ankle monitor. The teen was recently found guilty in the May case in juvenile court. The victim in the case is the daughter of a man arrested for disorderly conduct at school board meeting earlier in the year.
In November, the sheriff's office announced detectives were investigating "multiple incidents" at Harmony Middle School involving a male student touching other students inappropriately over their clothing.
A week later, school officials announced the arrest of a high school counselor for an inappropriate relationship with a student.
On his first day in office last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin vowed an investigation into the Loudoun County school system.
(1) comment
Hopefully Miyares is busy, dissolving the public school system would also work well too.
