A 16-year-old Lansdowne boy drowned Thursday evening trying to swim across the confluence of Goose Greek and the Potomac River, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office reports.
First responders were called to the River Creek community at 6:15 p.m., after the teen was pulled from the water unresponsive.
The victim and his friends were swimming across the confluence of Goose Creek and the Potomac River when the boy went underwater, the sheriff's office said.
His friends attempted to search for him and he was pulled from the river after being underwater for a period of time before he was located.
The victim was taken by rescue personnel to Inova Loudoun Hospital where he lost his life.
