Effective Monday, Loudoun County will require all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks while inside all county facilities.
Reinstating the mask requirement follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Ralph Northam and the Loudoun County Health Department. Loudoun County Public Schools announced its own mask requirements earlier this week, the county said in a news release.
According to the CDC, Loudoun County is currently experiencing substantial community transmission. In areas with either substantial or high transmission, the CDC advises fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Given the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as new evidence regarding the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, the Loudoun County Health Department recommends all individuals—both vaccinated and unvaccinated—wear a mask in all public indoor settings, such as grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, and shopping centers regardless of their mask requirements, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
For those who are fully vaccinated, wearing a mask reduces the risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and reduces the risk of unknowingly spreading the virus to others. While infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, it is still possible for fully vaccinated people to spread the virus to others.
“Wearing a mask helps to prevent the spread of the virus among both unvaccinated and vaccinated people,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “In addition to wearing a mask, the most important action you can take is getting vaccinated if you have not already done so because we know that vaccinated people are less likely to experience severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including from the Delta variant.”
The Health Department strongly recommends that everyone age 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Vaccines are available free of charge at pharmacies and other providers throughout the area, as well as through the Loudoun County Health Department. To find a location near you, visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.
In addition to wearing a mask and getting the vaccine, taking the following actions can also significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in our community:
- Avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
- Getting tested when symptomatic.
- Staying at home if you are not feeling well.
- Physically distancing from others if possible.
- Washing your hands often.
For additional information, visit loudoun.gov/coronavirus, call the Health Department's COVID-19 information line at 703-737-8300, or email the Health Department.
