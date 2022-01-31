A 22-year-old Hamilton woman died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday at Charles Town Pike and Stony Point Road in Loudoun County.
Bernadette R. Reynolds, the driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, was traveling eastbound on Route 9 when she went through the roundabout and struck a guardrail, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Jeep continued down an embankment where it rolled over. Reynolds was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
A passenger was also taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
