Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun County Economic Development, has been named chair of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance for 2023.

The alliance was established in 2019 among 10 jurisdiction in the region to collaborate on economic development initiatives, following the region's successful landing of Amazon's HQ2 location in Arlington.

Patrick Small, director of the Manassas Department of Economic Development, will serve as vice-chair in 2023, and Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, will be the secretary/treasurer.

“Virginia is consistently rated among the best states in which to do business and Northern Virginia is a large driver of that success,” Rizer said. “A strong collaborative relationship between our individual jurisdictions makes this market attractive to companies looking to join a thriving and diverse economic community."

The NOVA EDA is one of 18 regional economic development coalitions in Virginia.

“Regional collaboration integrates resources, talent and assets to maximize economic development,” said Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. “The NOVA EDA makes a highly marketable region even more competitive.”

The NOVA EDA is comprised of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington Economic Development, Fairfax City Economic Development, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, City of Falls Church Economic Development, Fauquier County Department of Economic Development, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, City of Manassas Department of Economic Development, City of Manassas Park Economic Development, and Prince William County Department of Economic Development.