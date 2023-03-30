Loudoun County teen Mary Kate Connor lost the second battles this week on "The Voice," but she won over coach Blake Shelton, who gave her a coveted "Playoffs Pass."
Connor, an 18-year-old student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, faced off against teammate Kylee Dayne Tuesday night in a performance of Taylor Swift's “Anti-Hero.”
"Faced with the possibility of an impossible choice, Shelton mentioned the 'Playoff Pass' to the singers: the idea one of them may skip right to the Playoff Round," NBC Insider reported.
Shelton eventually chose Dayne as the battle winner, moving her on to the Knockouts Round.
But he gave Connor the playoff pass, which bypasses the knockout round and sends the contestant to the next round, "prompting clouds of confetti and applause," NBC Insider wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.