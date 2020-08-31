This article was written by InsideNoVa's news partner, WTOP.
The decision by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to use two libraries as day-care facilities for county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn the ire of library officials.
Starting Monday, Aug. 31, the Ashburn and Rust branches — two of the county’s 10 branches — will be limited to curbside pickup service.
Denis Cotter, chairman of the county library’s Board of Trustees, told WTOP the board's decision to provide space for child care for 56 children of county employees is depriving about 6,000 library customers a week of the services they receive weekly in the two libraries.
Cotter said library officials were advised of the decision after it had was made.
“The Library Board of Trustees and Library Administration were not informed or consulted during the development of the proposal,” he added. “If we had been consulted, we would have been able to make sure that the plan’s negative impact to services available to our library users was mitigated to the greatest extent possible.”
Glen Barbour, public affairs and communications officer for the county, said the county has been trying establish a child care option for county employees and school system employees due to the school system's decision to begin the school year with 100% distance learning.
The county attempted to identify about 1,000 seats for day care, to supplement the services provided by local private day care providers — many operating at capacity, due to parents having to go back to work.
The cost of day care for county employees is still to be determined. A staff presentation estimated monthly full-time costs between $382 and $694.
In addition to the two libraries, the county will provide space for childcare in 11 schools and three community centers.
“Rust can accommodate 38 kids and Ashburn can accommodate 18 kids as child care centers,” Cotter said. “About 3,000 patrons per week visit Rust and the same number visit Ashburn since we re-opened the libraries.”
Cotter estimates the two branches represent 37% of all items checked in and checked out of the system.
The board reached its decision through a straw poll vote on Aug. 21, which supervisors will ratify at a meeting on Tuesday. The item is on the board's consent agenda, which means there likely will be no public discussion.
County Attorney Leo Rogers sent an email to library officials, saying the Board of Supervisors owns the library building: “There is no restriction on the Board of Supervisors redeploying its real property for another government purpose.”
Marc Leepson, a former member of the library board of trustees and a member of the Virginia State Library Board, acknowledged the supervisors' right to close the libraries but added, "They have made a grievous error in closing two community libraries in the county... And, they went about it in a stealthy, wrongheaded way, not notifying — much less asking for input from — the Library Director or the Library Board of Trustees before making their decision.”
Leepson said the county should have found other county-owned spaces.
“The libraries are definitely not the place for this, especially during a pandemic,” he said. “The libraries have been open and heavily used during the pandemic.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall and her spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from WTOP.
County spokesman Barbour said the child care services will be operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.
“This child care program is not intended to be an instructional program, but participants will have an opportunity to take part in any needed distance learning activities,” Barbour said.
Customers at the Ashburn and Rust branches will be able to access curbside services at each location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can place holds through the online catalog at catalog.library.loudoun.gov. They will be contacted through their choice of email, text or phone call when their items are ready to be picked up.
In a news release, the library system says curbside pickup is contactless, and items can only be returned to the library during open hours. All returned items will be quarantined for at least four days before being removed from customers’ accounts, though late fees and penalties are suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.