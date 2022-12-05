The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street.
Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
“We’ve created a home for local artists to showcase their work – a delightful addition to the growing arts community in Old Town Manassas,” said Edmundson. “It’s a unique opportunity to bring new life to a wonderful 120-year-old building.”
More information about the gallery can be found at LovejoyOnMain.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.