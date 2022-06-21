Turnout in today’s Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District has been slow so far, election officials said around midday.
Six candidates are on the ballot seeking the party nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.
The candidates are Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, Spotsylvania County attorney Derrick Anderson, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross and Gina Ciarcia, a history teacher at Dominion Christian School.
Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties. It also includes about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
In Prince William, areas generally east of Hoadly Road and Independent Hill are in the 7th District.
State law does not require voters to register by party affiliation, so anyone who lives in the district can vote in the primary.
Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen said that as of 3 p.m., 3,369 votes had been cast in the county. That's about 1.9% of the 174,865 registered voters in the county's portion of the district.
Spotsylvania County Registrar Kellie Acors hoped for 40% turnout, but “we’re pretty slow today,” with only about 150 voters at each of its precincts, she said.
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said from an anecdotal perspective, turnout had been low as of early afternoon. She “expected it would be low,” but by the end of the night she “could be surprised.”
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said it’s hard to compare turnout in the county to previous years because this is the first 7th District Republican primary since 2014, when David Brat ousted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
Clements said the election was running smoothly Tuesday, and “we’ve seen more traffic in some of our precincts.”
Although Virginia has expanded its rules for early and mail-in voting, local election officers didn’t send out a substantial number of ballots.
Clements said Culpeper County issued about 5% of the mail-in ballots it did for 2020. Hash said Stafford County mailed out about 800 ballots and received about 350 back. Acors said Spotsylvania County sent out 800 ballots.
The lower number of absentee votes means the election will likely hinge on primary-day voting.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
So much for a red wave! [lol]
