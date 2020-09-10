Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax said Thursday he plans to officially file to run for governor in 2021.

Fairfax told the Washington Post shortly before Thursday's session of the state Senate in Richmond that he planned to file his paperwork later in the day, and the Post reported he has scheduled a series of campaign events this weekend.

Fairfax, a Democrat who lives in Fairfax County, is a former federal prosecutor who was elected lieutenant governor in 2017, becoming only the second African American elected to statewide office in Virginia. The first was former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, who was also lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 1989.

Fairfax joins two other Democratic candidates who have officially announced their campaigns: Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of McLean, who served from 2014-2018, has filed paperwork allowing him to raise money for a campaign but has said he won't make a formal decision until after this year's presidential election. Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves but does not preclude being elected to a second term in a subsequent year.

In early 2019, Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women in separate incidents in the early 2000s. He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The only Republican declared candidate for governor next year is state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County. Other Republicans reportedly considering running include former House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, Northern Virginia businessman Pete Snyder and former state Sen. Bill Carrico.

The Post reported that Fairfax plans an appearance Saturday at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, whose files contain the document that freed his great-great-great grandfather, Simon Fairfax, from bondage in 1798.

The Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a fourth great-nephew of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, is expected to endorse Fairfax at a separate event later in the day at Fort Monroe in Hampton.