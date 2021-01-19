Settle the Debt, a local nonprofit aimed at paying off student lunch balances, has teamed up with Prince William Food Rescue and Action in the Community through Service to help feed local residents in need.
The organization delivered a $20,000 check this week, and intends to raise funds this spring and summer to help provide food for the local community.
A current USDA grant ensures school meals are paid nationwide for this school year, so Settle the Debt can make a direct impact helping feed needy families in Prince William, the group said in a news release.
Founder Adelle Settle announced the partnership Monday in celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on the organization’s Facebook page.
“Since the money from the CARES Act is gone, and the USDA grant is providing school meals for students nationwide this school year, this was a way to give back to the community and ensure our students and their families were supported during these trying times,” Settle said. “Partnering with Prince William Food Rescue and ACTS was a natural fit in fulfilling our mission of ensuring Prince William County students are fed.”
Funds raised by Settle the Debt until June 30 will be donated to Prince William Food Rescue and ACTS to purchase food to feed local residents in need. Donations can be made online at https://www.settlethedebt.org, or on their Facebook page. The nonprofit also appreciates donors who set up Facebook fundraisers.
Settle the Debt was started in April 2017 by local mom Adelle Settle as a campaign to pay off the lunch debt in Prince William County public schools. To date, Settle the Debt has paid off nearly $200,000 of meal debt for county schools, and worked with state Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, on legislation that eliminated lunch shaming in Virginia schools. Settle the Debt advocates for eventual Universal School Meals in Virginia public schools.
