A Lyft driver has been charged in connection with the June abduction of a passenger in Woodbridge.
The case happened June 5 at 1:35 a.m. on Deerfield Lane after the victim, a 36-year-old woman, arranged a ride through Lyft, police said.
Once inside the vehicle, the driver took the victim’s phone before locking the vehicle doors and preventing her from getting out, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Eventually, the victim got her phone back and left the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
On Aug. 3, following the investigation, officers obtained warrants charging the driver, Marlon Centeno Hernandez, with abduction, Carr said. He was arrested in Fairfax County the next day. No booking photo was available.
(1) comment
The Lyft company should be held accountable for having such a driver. I hope the victim goes after them. I'm sure there are several slimy lawyers willing to take her case. I dislike most lawyers but sometimes they serve a useful purpose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.