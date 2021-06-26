Madison defeated Colgan 2-1 in Saturday's Class 6 state baseball final, its first state title since 2015. It was Colgan's first state tournament appearance in the school's five-year history.
The two teams featured a combined nine Division I commitments with more players considered Division I recruits.
Three Colgan players (rising senior Ryan Kennedy and rising juniors Brett Renfrow and Matthew Westley) are committed to Virginia Tech, while graduated senior C.J. Faulkenberry has signed with Longwood.
For Madison, shortstop/pitcher James Triantos has signed with North Carolina, infielder Miguel Echazarreta has signed with High Point, pitcher Ramsey Collins has signed with UConn, catcher Colin Tuft has signed with Virginia and rising junior pitcher/first baseman Bryce Eldridge has committed to Alabama.
In addition, Triantos is a projected second-round pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft July 11-13. He is rated the No. 59 overall prospect in Baseball America's latest draft rankings.
The Sharks' staff has a 0.656 ERA this season. Colgan has allowed nine earned runs and 25 walks while striking out 146. The Sharks have recorded eight shutouts.
Rising senior Connor Knox and Kennedy are 5-0, rising senior Brandon Cassedy is 4-0 and Renfrow is 1-0. All four are right-handers.
Knox has a 0.861 ERA with 52 strikeouts and four walks in 40.2 innings. Kennedy has a 1.07 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 18 walks in 26 innings, Cassedy, the Cardinal District Player of the Year and son of Colgan's pitching coach Keith Cassedy, has a 0.00 ERA with 28 strikeouts and one walk in 19 innings and Renfrow has a 0.00 ERA, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 7.1 innings.
The Warhawks were stacked throughout the entire batting order.
As a team, they've outscored their opponents 185-43. Triantos has more home runs (11) than the entire Colgan team (5). Bryson Eldridge is second on the Madison team with 10 homers. Triantos' total is a single-season school record.
Triantos has only struck out twice this season.
Colgan is looking to become only the second Prince William County baseball team to finish the entire season unbeaten. The last to achieve that feat was Potomac in 1983. The Panthers went 21-0-1 that year to claim the Group AAA state title.
Brentsville is the last Prince William County team to win a state baseball time. That happened in 1995.
