Madison High School graduate Bryce Eldridge was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 16th pick of the first round in the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.

The Giants' selection was announced by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at the draft in Seattle.

Eldridge, 18, is a 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher and power-hitting left-handed batter who led the Warhawks to the state title this spring.

He posted an 11-0 record for the Vienna school, while striking out 88 batters in 53.2 innings and posting an ERA of 1.30. As an offensive threat, Eldridge batted .420 with 18 runs, six doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI. And as a first baseman, Eldridge had a fielding percentage of .987 with one error.

“He’s got every tool known to man in baseball, so that stands out, but it's more so how hard he works and what he's done with the tools,” Madison head coach Mark Gjormand told InsideNoVa before the draft.

Eldridge is the ninth graduate of Madison, in Vienna, selected straight out of high school since the Major League Baseball draft began in 1965.

Left-handed pitcher Jay Franklin was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 draft by the San Diego Padres. Mike Wallace, another future major leaguer and left-handed pitcher, went in the fourth round to Philadelphia in the 1969 draft. Most recently, the Chicago Cubs selected James Triantos in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Eldridge has the option of going to college. He committed to Alabama as a ninth-grader, knowing even before then that he wanted to go to a program in the Southeastern Conference.

He was the MVP of the U-18 Baseball World Cup last fall. His three-run home run in the seventh inning of the final gave the USA a 5-1 lead over Chinese Taipei. He recorded the game’s final three outs in the bottom of the inning for good measure.

For his efforts, he won USA Baseball’s 2022 Richard W. “Dick” Case award as the organization’s top player.