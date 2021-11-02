Small-business owner and Democrat Michelle Maldonado won election Tuesday to the Manassas-based 50th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
With all but provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots to be counted, Maldonado had 54.6% of the vote to defeat Republican Steve Pleickhardt by about 2,300 votes.
The seat has been held since 2017 by Del. Lee Carter, a Democratic Socialist, but Carter lost in a three-way primary to Maldonado in June. Carter also ran in the Democratic primary for governor, but finished last in a five-way race.
Maldonado, a small-business owner, said she decided to run after watching coverage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In September, she made headlines by rejecting the endorsement of the NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia over the group’s support for defunding the police, although she insisted that she is still a staunch advocate for abortion rights in Virginia.
Maldonado also supported increased pay for teachers and more transportation infrastructure spending in the region, such as Gov. Ralph Northam’s Transforming Rail in Virginia plan.
Pleickhardt, a dentist, won the Republican nomination in a “firehouse primary” over another first-time candidate, Michael Allers Jr. He told InsideNoVa that he was pushed to run by two things: first, COVID shutdowns last year that closed schools and many businesses, and second, seeing Carter get into an altercation with police in Manassas during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.
“No government official should be fighting their own police,” he said.
During the closing weeks of the campaign, Pleickhardt pressed the issues of parental choice in school curriculum, boosting accusations of critical race theory being taught in Northern Virginia schools. Pleickhardt also supported lower taxes and stricter voter identification laws, as well as further restrictions on vote-by-mail.
But with Manassas and Virginia trending blue in recent elections, fundraising has become easier for Democrats in the area. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Maldonado had outraised Pleickhardt by a more than 15-to-1 ratio through mid-October.
