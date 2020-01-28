A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon between Cuba and Jamaica, rocking buildings as far away as Miami.
The temblor was so intense, it was detected on the the seismograph at Virginia Tech, more than 1,300 miles away.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered in the Caribbean and hit at 2:10 p.m. It was considered a shallow, at six miles below the surface. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries.
The National Weather Service issued a statement before 4 p.m. saying there is no tsunami threat for the eastern United States or Gulf of Mexico due to the quake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.