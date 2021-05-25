Manassas police received a call Monday afternoon from a resident on Prescott Avenue who found a letter marked “Open please anthrax inside.”
The woman retrieved her mail and found the note about 1:38 p.m., city police said.
After calling for hazmat, officers determined the threat was not credible and the envelope contained a thank-you card, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anthrax was in the news after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 after several anthrax-filled letters were mailed across the country, killing five people. The FBI determined that an Army microbiologist was behind the crimes.
