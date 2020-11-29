The U.S. Postal Service predicts the week of Dec. 14-21 as the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery days of the year.
With more families opting for virtual gatherings and more holiday gifts and greetings sent through the mail this year, the USPS is encouraging customers to get their holiday gifts and cards sent off early.
To help handle the expected volume increase, the postal service has the ability to "flex its network to meet the significant volume increases expected this year," the agency said in a news release.
In addition, seasonal workers are hired when and where needed, and technology has been expanded to enhance package tracking throughout the USPS processing and transportation networks, the release said.
Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
Alaska
· Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail
· Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail
· Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
· Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
· Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express
*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.
