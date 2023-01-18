McLean-based Armored Fresh, the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean-based plant-based cheese maker Armored Fresh Inc., is investing $125,000 to expand its headquarters to ramp up marketing and sales in the U.S.
Virginia competed with California, Maryland, New York and D.C. for the headquarters.
The expansion will create 27 new jobs. In choosing Fairfax County, Armored Fresh is eligible for consulting services and funding for creating new jobs from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
As a result of its Fairfax County expansion, the company will serve the U.S. market through online sales and its first U.S. brick-and-motor stores in New York City. It will expand to other cities, the company said.
“Armored Fresh is very excited to bring great-tasting, zero-dairy cheese that everyone can enjoy. Based on almond milk, our cheese comes super close to matching the taste and texture that people expect from cheese,” said Andrew You, CEO of Armored Fresh.
Last fall, Armored Fresh began selling its plant-based cheese products in about 100 grocery stores in New York City. It recently raised $23 million in new funding for its U.S. expansion.
Last fall, it also unveiled a billboard on 49th Street in Manhattan, the first Korean food tech company to have an advertisement in Times Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.