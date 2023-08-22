Democrat Michelle Maldonado has a new Republican challenger for the 20th District House of Delegates seat.
Sharon Ashurst, the former chair of the Manassas Republican Party and a retired electric utility forecaster, has entered the race. She said she’s running on a message of parents’ rights and crime reduction.
“We have so many problems in the state, particularly with parents, not being in control of your children. And I want to rectify that situation,” Ashurst told InsideNoVa. “And also the crime. The crime has been so bad.”
In particular, Ashurst said she wants parents to be in control of their child’s gender identity, saying she supports the new Virginia Department of Education model policies on transgender students championed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
“To make a decision when you’re 11, 12 years old that you want to change your gender makes no sense to me. These kids need help, or they need to not have that influence, wherever that influence is coming from,” Ashurst said. “And parents need to stand up and say, ‘Hey, that’s my kid, let me take care of this problem. Let me do that counseling.’”
Ashurst, who received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s from Strayer University, entered the race after the statewide Republican primary date. She said she’ll push for lower taxes and full support of law enforcement if elected.
“Parental rights, crime and the economy, which includes taxes and small business … those would be my three main issues,” she said.
Michelle Maldonado
Maldonado is seeking her second term in the General Assembly, having been redistricted from the 50th District to the 20th following the 2020 census. As currently composed, the district includes the entirety of Manassas and Manassas Park as well as a small sliver of Prince William County in Yorkshire and Loch Lomond. Maldonado is the likely favorite in the increasingly blue Manassas area. In 2021, the current district’s precincts broke for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe over Youngkin by more than 10% of the vote, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, which rates the district "lean Democratic."
If elected to a second term, Maldonado said she plans to bring forward legislation aimed at tackling the massive and growing opioid problem in Virginia, stopping elder financial exploitation and growing the affordable housing stock in the Manassas area.
“I’ve worked with a number of advocacy groups like Virginia Poverty Law Center, as well as realtors and other folks in the housing space … to figure out how do we not only create housing that’s affordable but also accessible and developed in a way that allows for people to be able to work and live in their communities … and/or be near transportation hubs,” Maldonado told InsideNoVa.
A strong ally of the Prince William Education Association teacher’s union, Maldonado said she’ll always be focused on issues of education. She’s brought forward several budget amendments for tuition assistance for provisionally licensed teachers to become fully licensed, retention bonuses in high-turnover school divisions and to increase funding for instructional assistants in underperforming schools. None were adopted with Republicans in control of the House of Delegates and Governor’s Mansion.
“We had a very hard time getting things through. In the Education Committee, a lot of the focus had been, with our Republican counterparts, on other areas,” Maldonado said. “But we are still very passionate and driven about finding a way to make our teacher pay equitable.”
She said she’d like for the General Assembly to update the state’s standards of quality formula to increase the state’s allocation to local school divisions, but with Republicans in charge, she added, it would be an uphill battle.
In 2021, Maldonado unseated 50th District incumbent Lee Carter in the Democratic primary before beating Republican Steve Pleickhardt in the general election with 54.7% of the vote. So far, she’s raised over $100,000 for her campaign, according to VPAP.
(1) comment
Highly difficult for white people to get elected in democrat infested PWC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.