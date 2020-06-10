A 20-year-old Stafford County man swimming with friends Tuesday at Abel Lake drowned after jumping from a rock, authorities said.
The sheriff's office received a 911 call regarding the incident off Kellog Mill Road at 5:48 p.m. The victim, Bernard Otoo of Stafford County, had jumped from a rock into the water, briefly resurfaced, and then went back under the water, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office dive team and unmanned aircraft systems team, in conjunction with fire and rescue boats, began a search while deputies interviewed the group of friends that had accompanied the victim to the lake.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. the victim was located in the lake and pronounced deceased, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives are continuing the investigation, but the incident appears to be a tragic accident, authorities said.
