A 27-year-old man faces involuntary manslaughter charges in an accidental shooting death in a Manassas-area home.
Police were called to the 8300 block of Scotland Loop at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, where they found that three men had been inside the house passing around a handgun.
At one point, the suspect "neglectfully discharged the handgun, firing a round and striking the victim in the chest," Prince William County police Officer Joshua Spiler said in a news release.
Responding officers provided first aid to the 21-year-old victim, Reynaldo Jesus Villalobos Hernandez of Manassas, who later died at an area hospital.
A fourth man was also inside the house but wasn't involved, Spiler said.
On Sunday, police charged Daniel Villalobos Marquez of the 8300 block of Scotland Loop, with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail.
