A 21-year-old Woodbridge man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night outside Dale City.
Paul Charles Camacho of Woodbridge was traveling north on Cardinal Drive in a 2005 Scion XA about 9 p.m. when he began to lose control of the car, left the roadway and struck a tree near Canary Court, Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard said.
Camacho was was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the car.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Speed is a factor in the crash, Beard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.