The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related murder this morning in the Falmouth area.
At 8:07 a.m., deputies were called to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place, where they found an open front door and made announcements, but no one came to the door, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies entered the home and used a shield and a robot to conduct a search, where they found a 36-year-old man with "obvious trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect was located in the home and taken into custody without incident.
There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office says, and the investigation continues.
