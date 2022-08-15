A 73-year-old Unionville man died at Prince William Marina in Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon after falling into the water while docking his boat.
The incident happened just before 2:45 p.m. at 12849 Gordon Blvd. A family member who was a short distance away began calling for assistance as soon as Kinney Howard Simpkins fell in, police said.
"A marina employee went into the water and immediately began CPR before additional employees assisted in removing the victim from the water," Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
A short time later, members of the Fairfax County Police Marine Unit responded and took over CPR until rescue workers arrived.
Simpkins was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. An autopsy will be performed, but police do not suspect any foul play, Carr said.
