A Sterling man accused in the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy and two Walmart security guards Saturday has been released from the hospital and was arrested Wednesday on 11 felony charges.
Steven E. Thodos, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of auto theft, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Thodos is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
The suspect was found in Fairfax County after a manhunt following the shooting at the Walmart in Dulles Crossing Plaza that evening.
The gunman was initially confronted by two security guards at the Walmart, who reportedly observed him stealing items from the store. As two deputies responded to take the individual into custody, the suspect began to struggle with them and pulled out a firearm. The suspect then discharged multiple rounds striking one deputy and the two store employees, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect fled the store as another deputy gave chase. The deputy and the suspect exchanged fire. The suspect, who was struck, was able to flee the area in a pickup truck he stole from a nearby parking lot, the sheriff's office said.
A lookout was posted for the stolen vehicle and members of the Fairfax County Police Department found the truck traveling southbound on Route 28. Officers followed until the suspect ended up crashing in the area of Presgraves Court. He was later taken into custody by the Fairfax County Police Department on Pennsboro Drive.
All three of the victims were taken to a local hospital. The two civilians have since been released from the hospital. The sheriff’s deputy remains hospitalized in stable, but serious condition.
(1) comment
Is that a curly W on his neck?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.