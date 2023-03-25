A man and woman are in custody after Fairfax County police say they robbed a grocery store at gunpoint then led police on a chase -- with their child in the car.
On Mar. 23, at 12:35 p.m. officers responded to the Safeway at 9881 Georgetown Pike in Great Falls for an armed robbery. A man and a woman stole merchandise and pointed a gun at an employee as they left the store, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The suspects left in their car with their child in the backseat. Officers saw the car and attempted a traffic stop that resulted a pursuit, the release.
The car eventually came to a stop on 495 near Lewinsville Road. Officers were able to take the man and woman into custody, police said.
No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The child is currently safe with caregivers.
Several police cruisers and one community member's vehicle sustained minor damage during the pursuit. A firearm was not recovered.
Marquse Lucas, 24, of DC, was charged with robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony disregarding police signal to stop, felony child endangerment, petit larceny, reckless driving, and driving without an operator's license. Outstanding warrants for robbery from another jurisdiction were also served. Lucas is currently incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was held without bond, the release said.
Benea Smith, 32, of DC was charged with robbery with a firearm and felony child endangerment. An outstanding warrant for robbery from another jurisdiction was also served. Smith is currently incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was held without bond.
Victim advocates from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to these cases to ensure the victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case or other similar cases. Those with information are asked to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.
Now they have a "free ride" in the hoes-cow.
