A Manassas man faces gun and drug charges after a police pursuit from Fauquier into Prince William on Tuesday, the second of the day for the two counties.
Deputies were called to the 5500 block of Lee Highway in Fauquier County before 9 a.m. after fellow drivers reported a silver BMW veering off the road and unable to stay in the lanes of travel, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Two deputies soon found the car traveling north on Route 29 near the Fauquier/Prince William line and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The BMW's driver didn't stop, but headed into a cul-de-sac on Arrow Leaf Turn in Gainesville, accelerated past the deputies and continued back out to Lee Highway.
The driver then failed to stop at a red light, crashing into another vehicle at Arrow Leaf and Lee Highway. He got out and ran, but deputies arrested him after a brief foot chase.
A search of the vehicle turned up firearms and marijuana, the release said.
Shaquan Hennsey, 24, of Manassas, was charged with felony eluding, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving suspended and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, the release said.
He was held without bond at the Fauquier County jail, with charges pending in Prince William County, too.
(1) comment
[yawn] Just more culture of violence in Republican-led states.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.