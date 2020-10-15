A man is in custody after unlawfully entering Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn with a hammer on Thursday afternoon.
A small group of students and teachers were inside when the man got into the school at 23415 Evergreen Ridge Drive at 12:17 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
School officials immediately placed the school in lockdown.
Deputies found the man in an empty classroom and he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.
The man made no contact with any of the students and there were no injuries reported.
Prior to the call at Stone Hill Middle School, deputies were investigating a call in the 23000 block of Cypress Glen Square in Ashburn for a report of a suspicious male carrying a hammer trying to make entry into a home.
At this time the investigation is continuing and more information will be released when available.
