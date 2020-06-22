A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday after an attack and sexual assault on a homeless woman who lives in a tent in the woods off Golansky Boulevard.
It was the second sexual assault of the same victim, who was first attacked on May 14.
In the latest case, police were called to the wooded area in the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard at 10:18 a.m., where the 55-year-old reported she was lying in her tent in a wooded area near the above location when her attacker entered.
When the victim attempted to spray the man with pepper spray, he took the can and threw it. The man then held the victim down before sexually assaulting her, police said in a news release.
The assailant took some of the victim's property, including a firearm, and fled on foot in the direction of Noble Pond Way.
Detectives learned the man was the same suspect who sexually assaulted the victim on May 14 under similar circumstances.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the man, who was not located. Later that day, detectives identified the man and obtained arrest warrants, but couldn't find him.
On Saturday, officers received information that he might be in the area of Smoketown Road and Prince William Parkway.
While canvasing the area, officers located the accused and took him into custody without incident.
Josue Leobardo Moya Aguilar, 24, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, one count of attempted forcible sodomy and one count of grand larceny, police said.
He was held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.
