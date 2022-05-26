A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield.
The victim was on the playground around 6 p.m. on May 21 when a man approached, engaged in conversation then unlawfully touched the victim’s thigh, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Police did not release the girl's age.
The victim left the play area to avoid the man. Later, the man followed the victim into the water where he unlawfully touched her again. The victim advised family members of the assault. When family members confronted the man, he got into a vehicle and left.
The family provided information to identify the man from cell phone footage and the vehicle’s registration that he left in, the release said.
Detectives obtained a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and Louis C. Allen, 42, of Lorton, was arrested May 24 by detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service. Allen was also served three additional outstanding warrants for failure to appear and one count of simple assault against a family member, the release said.
Allen was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he was held without bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Allen had inappropriate contact with them to call the Major Crimes Bureau.
(1) comment
The sexual deviancy in Fairfax County continues. Please protect our youth from sick individuals like this.
