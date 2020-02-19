A 19-year-old man was arrested on Valentine's Day after, authorities say, he attempted to steal goats from a Stafford County farmer.
Deputies were called to the 700 block of Leeland Road about 9:53 p.m. after a farmer called 911 to report he was holding a suspected thief at gunpoint in the middle of his field.
When deputies arrived, the farm reported the intruder was intoxicated and attempting to steal several goats, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The suspected thief was slurring his words and initially provided false identification to the deputy, the release said. Shortly thereafter, deputies determined the suspect’s name was Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook.
Schrock admitted that he was pretending to be intoxicated, which was confirmed by a preliminary breath test, the release said.
"The farmer then realized that the suspect had recently purchased a few goats from him and initially did not recognize him because his face was hidden under a hood," the release said. "The suspect’s pickup truck was located nearby and there were three goats tied up next to it."
The farmer recounted that his wife had gone outside to check on their goats and discovered that they had been let out of their pen. She also believed there was a man hiding in the field. The farmer located the suspect and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, the release said.
The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest, and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.