Leesburg police have arrested a man following the death of an acquaintance early Tuesday morning.
Police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Fort Evans Road SE about 4 a.m. for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. When officers arrived, they found the man, in his 50s, with what appeared to be trauma to his face and head. Despite lifesaving measures, he died at the scene.
The suspect, in his 20s, remained on the scene and was arrested. Charges and additional details will be released later, Leesburg police said. Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
