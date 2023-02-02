A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home.
Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim and suffering from a stab wound.
"Officers quickly began performing first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where she is expected to survive," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Carr said the victim and suspect, 54-year-old Paul A. England of Crest Drive, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the argument, England allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim, Carr said.
"Another occupant of the home intervened and the accused contacted emergency services," Carr said.
England was arrested and jailed on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.
