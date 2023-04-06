Police have made an arrest in the March 20 shooting death of a 37-year-old Woodbridge man in the parking lot of the Hoadly Marketplace in central Prince William County.
Mauricio Antonio Mayorga, 46, of no fixed address was arrested April 5 and charged with murder and use of a firearm in a felony, police said.
Officers were called to the shopping center at 6330 Hoadly Road at 1:18 a.m., and found the victim, Richard Del Cid, suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately began first aid until fire and rescue arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect, victim, and the female acquaintance present during the shooting.
Cid and the woman met early that morning to exchange documents, police said. The suspect allegedly followed Cid and woman to another area of the parking lot where the shooting occurred, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Mayorga later turned himself in to the police on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. Detectives then linked him to the murder and obtained arrest warrants, which were served at the Arlington County jail, Perok said.
