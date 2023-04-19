A Maryland man has been charged with attempted murder in a November house fire in Dumfries that left a woman seriously injured.
On Sunday, the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office issued warrants charging Nathaniel Earl Payne, 36, of Oxon Hill with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, arson of an occupied dwelling and obtaining money by false pretenses, said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky. He was arrested Tuesday in Fairfax County by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Fire crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
The woman was flown by helicopter to a regional burn center with serious injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished with the townhouse sustaining moderate damage and one adjoining house receiving minor damage.
Payne is the stepbrother of a tenant who rented the basement of the townhouse. The injured woman and another resident were home at the time.
Evidence at the scene and “the suspect’s actions” led to his arrest, Smolsky said.
Payne faces a June 28 court date. No bond information was available.
