A 41-year-old Dale City man has been charged with robbing and threatening to bomb the Wells Fargo on Marblestone Drive outside Lake Ridge.
Police were called to a panic alarm at the bank at 12711 Marblestone Drive at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the robber leaving front door and running toward Prince William Parkway, said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Officers, including a police K-9, chased the man, who was seen pulling on several door handles of vehicles stopped at the traffic signal at nearby Ridgefield Road. The police K-9 and handler were able to detain him in the roadway, Perok said.
The robber had entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money and implying he was armed with a bomb, Perok said. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money before encountering police in the parking lot. The note and money were subsequently recovered, Perok said.
The suspect was taken the hospital with minor injuries from the apprehension involving the police K-9, Perok said.
Peter Mullins of Haddock Drive was then charged with robbery and threats to bomb, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.