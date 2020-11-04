A Fredericksburg man has been charged with brandishing a gun at trick-or-treaters in Stafford County on Halloween.
Adults with a group of trick-or-treaters told deputies they were walking on Jett Street around 7:10 p.m. when they noticed a speeding vehicle and yelled for the driver to slow down.
The driver stopped, got out of his car, approached the group and produced a gun from his waistband before leaving the area, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputy D.R. Ludolph obtained the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle and found the driver on Manor Lane, the sheriff's office said.
Donnell Minor, 39, of Fredericksburg, was charged with brandishing and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
