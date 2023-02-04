The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 62-year-old man for inappropriately touching two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool.
On Friday at 6 a.m., deputies responded to the pool in Sterling for a report of an assault. Two juvenile victims reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.
Michael D. Taylor, 62 of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault stemming from the December incident and two counts of assault from Friday's incident.
Taylor is held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Whitehead at 703-777-1021.
