A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Saturday night stabbing death of another man outside a Woodbridge home.
Police were called to the 800 block of Fulton Place at 10:24 p.m. where they found a 33-year-old man in a backyard with stab wounds. Officers attempted first aid, but the victim died at the scene, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. Police have not released his name pending notification of family members.
The suspect, Heriberto Valedez, 24, of 2020 York Drive in Woodbridge, was arrested inside the house, Perok said in a news release.
The victim and suspect had been involved in an altercation outside that escalated physically, Perok said.
"During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard area where the victim then collapsed," Perok said.
Valdez was charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony. No booking photo was available.
Terrible situation as usual. Can someone remind me what number murder/homicide we are on? I lost count with the Birchdale murders followed right up by the Sudley Manor killings.
