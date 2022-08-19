Deputies in Stafford County were able to solve a bank robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect, the sheriff's office says.
About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm. Deputies arrived to find the bank had been robbed and the suspect had fled on foot, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Although the suspect did not display a weapon, he was believed to be armed.
A perimeter was established and K-9 Ruby began a track. As the search for the robber was conducted, Deputy M.A. Holub received information that an intoxicated subject was entering vehicles in the parking lot of Target on South Gateway Drive, the release said.
Sgt. A.I. Assur canvassed the area and located Jeremy Peters, 40, of Fredericksburg on Warrenton Road at the I-95 overpass, according to the sheriff's office.
Peters matched the description of both the suspect going through cars at Target and the bank robber. Sgt. Assur determined Peters was under the influence and arrested him for public intoxication.
A search incident to arrest revealed the stolen money from the bank robbery in Peters’ pocket, according to the release.
"The contents of his other pocket sealed the deal, as it contained the robbery note," the release said.
Peters was charged with robbery and public intoxication. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
"Thank you to everyone in the community that called in with information," the sheriff's office said.
Youngkin’s constituents.
CarWash's usual drivel.
[blink]
Since he is described as being from Fredericksburg, he would be Youngkin's constituent, just like you are.
