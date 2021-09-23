A Stafford County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at a Dollar Tree in Woodbridge.
Monday at 7:13 p.m., police were called to investigate an incident that had taken place at the store at 1991 Daniel Stuart Square earlier that day.
The investigation revealed the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was shopping when an unknown man approached her, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. During the encounter, the man grabbed the victim’s arm before inappropriately touching her, Carr said. The man then walked out of the store.
The victim reported the incident to a family member, who contacted the police. No injuries were reported.
Officer later identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Romo, 29, of Lake View Court in Stafford, Carr said. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual battery. Romo was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
