A Washington, D.C., man is jailed without bond after police allege he entered an Ashburn woman's apartment, sexually assaulted her and fled with her purse.
Deputies were called to the 43700 block of Central Station Drive at 2:17 a.m. Saturday where the victim reported a stranger entered her apartment while she was sleeping, sexually assaulted her, and took her purse before leaving the area on foot, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest.
Morris K. Gaston, 44, was charged with sexual battery, assault, burglary and public intoxication, the release said. He was held at the Loudoun County jail without bond.
The victim was treated on the scene for her injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021 or Lindsay.Sayre@loudoun.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
